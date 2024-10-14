NuVant Tool Diagnoses Hybrid, EV Batteries, Extends Their Life

A3 Global has introduced the NuVant Systems LVc-40, a tool designed for diagnosing, repairing, balancing and reconditioning hybrid and electric vehicle batteries. It was designed using NuVant technology originally developed at Northeastern University.

The LVc-40 features 40 individual channels and includes an integrated computer, enabling it to run NuVant’s Pack-Builder software and leverage AI-driven algorithms to maximize battery performance. The system also provides diagnostic metrics such as internal resistance, watt-hour capacity, amp-hour capacity and individual cell voltages. It services popular battery modules and cells, including 18650s and 4680s used in Tesla vehicles and other EV and HEV models.

“The LVc-40 is a game-changer for service shops and fleet managers looking to capitalize on the growing hybrid and EV market,” says Michael Cardone III, CEO of A3 Global. “This tool empowers technicians to extend battery life, reduce environmental impact and provide a cost-effective alternative to new battery replacements, making it a critical solution for the future of vehicle electrification.”

“The science behind the LVc-40 allows for pinpoint accuracy in identifying faulty cells and reconditioning batteries, which not only extends battery life but also boosts overall performance,” says Dr. Eugene Smotkin, senior vice president of Research and Development at NuVant.

Available for pre-order, the LVc-40 is expected to begin shipping to customers in early 2025.