Nottingham City Transport Acquires First 12 of 48 Zero-Emission Buses

United Kingdom-based transit company Nottingham City Transport (NCT) has acquired a total of 48 Yutong E12 and E10 electric zero-emission vehicles, supplied by the Yorkshire company Pelican.

The first 12 vehicles, all E12s, were displayed at NCT’s Trent Bridge Garage as part of a recent event attended by representatives of all the key stakeholders — Nottingham City Council, Nottingham City Transport, Pelican and Zenobe.

These are the first zero-emission battery electric buses for NTC, which has worked with Pelican and Yutong to develop a high-specification bus for its customers.

“This is a significant step for Nottingham City Transport on their journey to zero emissions,” says Ian Downie, head of Yutong UK. “The Nottingham team has challenged us to produce a customer-centric vehicle, and we are extremely proud of what has been achieved. The vehicle is fitted with full-color front destinations, luxury-trimmed high-backed seating, new swept hand poles, illuminated bell pushes and our electric air conditioning system for maximum customer comfort.”

“The delivery of these buses from Yutong represents the exciting start of our journey to a battery electric fleet, with a target to replace all of our remaining diesel buses in the next four years,” says David Astill, NCT’s managing director.

“We are keen for our customers to enjoy the experience of traveling on our new emission-free vehicles, and we have been impressed by the flexibility and enthusiasm offered by Pelican and Yutong to build a bus with coach-like comfort to a challenging specification set out by the NCT team,” adds Astill. “We are currently undertaking a comprehensive familiarization program for our drivers and engineers, and both are full of praise for these new buses. I am confident our passengers will be equally impressed.”

The balance of the order will be delivered in two further portions, with 12 due in April 2024 and the remaining 24 in March 2025.

