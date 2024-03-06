North Carolina Airport Orders Six Electric Transit Buses from Phoenix Motor

Phoenix Motor Inc., a manufacturer of heavy-duty transit buses and electrification solutions provider for medium-duty vehicles, says repeat customer Raleigh Durham International Airport (RDU) in North Carolina has placed an order for six zero-emission Phoenix battery electric buses, marking the firm’s first formal order after acquiring the Proterra Transit business line.

In 2023, RDU served a record 14.5 million passengers, and RDU will soon be receiving and serving passengers with Phoenix’s fifth-generation 40-foot ZX5+ buses. The buses will be used to transport passengers to and from the park-and-ride lots and airport terminals at RDU.

“RDU is excited about introducing more EV technology into the fleet, which aligns with our Sustainability Management Plan,” says Brian McLean, RDU’s fleet manager. “We want to do our part in decreasing greenhouse gases.”

The six ZX5+ buses were manufactured in Greenville, South Carolina, and Phoenix looks forward to continuing its longstanding relationship with RDU to deliver these buses later in March 2024.

“We are excited about the opportunity to continue to serve the needs of Raleigh Durham International Airport and its passengers,” says Denton Peng, Phoenix CEO. “Phoenix has a long history of providing airport transportation in its legacy medium-duty shuttle bus business, and we are eager to continue to grow this business in our heavy-duty transit bus line.”