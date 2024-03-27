Nopetro Renewables Breaks Ground on RNG Facility in Southern Florida

Nopetro Renewables, a developer and operator of renewable natural gas (RNG) projects across North America, has broken ground on Southern Florida’s first landfill-gas-to-RNG facility in Indian River County.

Once operational, the $40 million facility in Vero Beach, named Vero Beach Nopetro Eco District, initially will produce an estimated 3 million gallons of RNG a year and prevent 30,000 metric tons of CO2 emissions. That is equivalent to eliminating emissions from 4,300 passenger cars. This project, expected to be completed in early 2025, is the largest investment in Indian River County in the past three years, adding more than 40 local jobs through construction and operation.

“This facility marks a significant milestone for Nopetro and monumental step toward unlocking sustainable opportunities in Florida — and across North America — as we transform waste into a valuable energy resource,” says Jorge Herrera, CEO of Nopetro Energy.

“There’s no better time than the present to introduce creative, turnkey and smarter energy solutions to the Sunshine State as we strive for a bright future for our children and future generations,” adds Herrera. “Congratulations to Indian River County on this achievement and for taking proactive steps to address our shared environmental concerns.”

The new facility will receive landfill gas, which is generated from organic waste decay within the landfill, and refine it into RNG, a fully interchangeable biogas and the lowest-carbon alternative fuel. After a purification process, the RNG will be pipeline ready, creating cleaner fuel for buses and trucks, and cleaner air for the surrounding community.

The plant could provide as much as 80% of the natural gas used in Indian River County annually, offsetting fossil based natural gas demand within the local community.

Nopetro Renewables partnered with Mead & Hunt, an architectural, engineering, planning and construction services firm, to design and construct the facility.

“Through the execution of approximately 75 landfill gas-to-beneficial reuse projects across more than 25 states, Mead & Hunt’s team has a proven engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) approach to renewable energy project delivery,” says Doug Tholo, energy project developer at Mead & Hunt. “Bringing our experience as industry leaders in landfill gas-to-energy projects, and with several Florida offices, we are making a positive impact on the local environment by reducing greenhouse gases. As with all of our projects, safety is our priority.”

Besides its renewable production arm, Nopetro operates 15 renewable gas fueling facilities across Florida with plans for expansion. The RNG is converted into compressed natural gas (CNG) and is used to fuel transit and fleet operations; for example, Nopetro currently fuels the entire transit system in Central Florida via a partnership with the Central Florida Transit Authority. One hundred percent of Nopetro’s natural gas feedstock is produced via renewable sources, including landfills and wastewater treatment plants.