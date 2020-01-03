Noodoe EV Unveils New Operating System for Chargers

Noodoe EV, a company that specializes in electric vehicle (EV) charging technology, has debuted its new EV OS and announced that the system is compliant with the OpenADR 2.0b standard.

Noodoe EV OS is a cloud-based operating system for the company’s EV chargers that fully automates service delivery and offers universal payment options to customers. Any driver, anywhere, can charge their vehicle using their preferred payment method.

For the charging station owner, the new Noodoe EV OS is fully autonomous, eliminating the need for additional staff or training, while creating an instant revenue generator for any property.

“Powered by Noodoe EV OS, our Noodoe EV charging stations allow drivers easy access to charge any electric car while empowering businesses to turn their parking lots and free spaces into autonomous revenue generators,” says Jennifer Chang, CEO of Noodoe EV. “With our new EV OS, we’ve just begun to scratch the surface of the possibilities, bringing advanced EV technology to the construction, retail, hospitality and public sectors.”

One of the innovations of the new OS includes load balancing: the ability for Noodoe’s cloud-based software to double the capacity of charging stations through “smart” energy management, eliminating the need for costly electrical retrofits. New functionality also includes Open ADR 2.0b certificate, allowing Noodoe EV OS to have two-way information exchange with utilities.

Noodoe EV provides a full range of charging solutions, from Level 2 and 3 commercial chargers to residential and portable systems.