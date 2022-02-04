NJ TRANSIT Orders Option to Purchase Over 75 New Flyer Zero-Emission Buses

NFI Group Inc.’s subsidiary New Flyer of America Inc. has received a firm order from the New Jersey Transit Corp. (NJ TRANSIT) for eight zero-emission, next generation Xcelsior CHARGE NG 40-foot heavy-duty transit buses with options to purchase up to 75 more battery-electric buses under a five-year contract.

The new contract advances NJ TRANSIT’s zero-emission (ZEB) bus program to reach the goal of transitioning to a 100% ZEB fleet by 2040, aligned with Gov. Murphy’s Energy Master Plan. NJ TRANSIT is America’s third-largest public transit agency, connecting New Jersey, New York and Philadelphia, providing nearly 270 million annual passenger trips pre-pandemic, with an active fleet of over 2,200 buses.

“With nearly 2,300 transit buses and motor coaches delivered since 2001, NJ TRANSIT has relied on NFI’s advanced technology for decades,” says Chris Stoddart, president of North American Bus and Coach. “Today, we are powering its transition to clean, battery-electric mobility. Our lighter, longer range and fully accessible Xcelsior CHARGE NG is our most advanced EV available, and will immediately reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Ultimately, we are advancing NJ TRANSIT’s clean energy goals while delivering sustainable, quieter mobility in the greater New Jersey community.”

New Flyer’s Xcelsior CHARGE NG battery-electric bus delivers up to 525 kWh of power and features a new lightweight electric traction drive system providing up to 90% energy recovery.