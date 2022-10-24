NJ County Hosting Natural Gas Vehicle Safety Event

The Atlantic County Utilities Authority (ACUA) is hosting a compressed natural gas (CNG) vehicle safety event geared toward local fire departments, police and emergency management personnel.

The event will be held on Saturday, October 29, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at ACUA’s Environmental Park, at 6700 Delilah Rd. in Egg Harbor Township, N.J.

The purpose of the event is to give local emergency personnel an opportunity to learn about ACUA’s fleet of CNG vehicles and participate in hands-on safety training. Participants will learn how to safely respond to CNG vehicles in case of an emergency.

“Attendees of the CNG vehicle safety event will get an up-close look at our CNG vehicles, learn how to locate shut-off valve locations and more,” says ACUA Safety & Risk Manager Janette Kessler. “We appreciate our emergency responders for keeping our crews and our community safe and are happy to provide this event in support of their essential work.”

CNG collection vehicles make up 90% of ACUA’s collection fleet, which serves 24 municipalities across Atlantic, Cumberland and Cape May counties.

Other ACUA vehicles that run on CNG include roll-off trucks, pickup trucks, crane trucks and a street sweeper.

Emergency personnel interested in attending the event can register here.