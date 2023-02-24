Nissan Using Class 8 Electric Trucks to Haul Vehicles to Dealerships

Nissan says it is now using two battery-electric Class 8 trucks to deliver new vehicles from the Port of Los Angeles to dealerships in the Los Angeles region.

Two manufacturers of electric heavy-duty trucks, Nikola and Kenworth, are each providing trucks that will pull traditional car haulers. The program is being conducted in collaboration with logistics partner Avant-Garde Auto Logistics LLC, based in Smyrna, Tenn.

In addition, Nissan collaborated with current logistics partner Wallenius Wilhelmsen to install a charging solution to support the trucks operating from the port.

“Exploring the use of BEV trucks for new vehicle delivery is an important milestone in our journey toward carbon neutrality throughout our business,” says Chris Styles, vice president, supply chain management, for Nissan North America. “By being an early adopter of this technology, we’re showcasing our innovative spirit and positioning ourselves to meet our long-term goals for zero-tailpipe-emission transportation.”

The proof-of-concept project will help Nissan and its logistics partners understand more about the use of all-electric trucks for vehicle delivery. Following the initial trial with four BEV car hauler trucks, Nissan plans to deploy additional trucks in the Los Angeles area. Building on lessons learned from these projects, Nissan could eventually begin using electric trucks for a variety of logistics uses.

The first dealership deliveries with the electric trucks, to Downey Nissan in California, included Nissan’s all-new all-electric crossover, the 2023 Ariya.