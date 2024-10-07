Nissan Joins ChargeScape Joint Venture for At-Home Charging, Grid Integration

Nissan has entered into an agreement to invest in ChargeScape, a joint venture equally owned by BMW, Ford and Honda focused on electric vehicle-to-grid integration. Once the transaction is complete, Nissan will become an equal 25% investor in ChargeScape and will roll out ChargeScape’s services to its EV drivers across the U.S. and Canada.

In September 2024, BMW, Ford and Honda launched ChargeScape, whose software wirelessly connects to EVs and manages the flow of electrons in line with real-time grid conditions, temporarily reducing demand when the grid is constrained through smart charging (V1G) and even leveraging sending energy back into the power grid when needed (V2G). By providing a single platform for power utilities, automakers and their customers, ChargeScape streamlines the complexity of EV-to-grid integration.

ChargeScape unlocks financial benefits for EV drivers by enabling services including managed charging and vehicle-to-grid export. When connected with ChargeScape’s platform, EV drivers who choose to do so can receive financial incentives for temporarily pausing charging during periods of high demand, and they will eventually be able to sell the energy stored in their vehicle’s battery back to the power grid. Doing so helps grid operators avoid dispatching expensive and often high-carbon “peaker plants” when the grid is overloaded.

Nissan’s incorporation into the ChargeScape alliance is significant given its sales of over 650,000 LEAF models in the U.S., one of the first EVs able to export power back to the grid. Nissan is investing heavily in bidirectional charging (V2X) capabilities for its entire electric fleet worldwide, and ChargeScape is currently building virtual power plants in California, Texas and other markets.

“We are delighted to welcome Nissan to the ChargeScape joint venture,” says Joseph Vellone, ChargeScape CEO. “Nissan’s decision to join us underscores their commitment to helping customers charge more cheaply and sustainably and highlights ChargeScape’s central position in the vehicle-grid integration space.”