Nine-Unit Bus Fleet Buoys Florida City’s Green Agenda

The Florida city of Hallandale Beach has launched the Cloud, an all-electric bus fleet, with a complimentary service to the community beginning April 5, 2024. This fleet of nine electric vehicles is one of the largest electric bus fleets owned by any Florida municipality and is a testament to the city’s commitment to forging a path toward a greener tomorrow.

“The city of Hallandale Beach is committed to becoming carbon-neutral by 2055, and the Cloud bus fleet is just one of many initiatives we’re implementing to achieve this,” says City Manager Dr. Jeremy Earle. “By embracing clean, electric power, we’re paving the way for a healthier environment and higher quality of life standards that our residents and visitors can be proud of.”

The Cloud is one piece of Hallandale Beach’s planned electric transportation system that includes EVs and e-bikes. The police department already has 13 all-electric vehicles as part of its fleet of service vehicles, along with 49 hybrid Police Interceptor vehicles, the largest in the U.S.

Totaling $5.9 million, the Cloud fleet and charging infrastructure was made possible thanks to a Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) grant worth $3.4 million and a contribution of $2.5 million from the city.

The free Cloud service features expanded bus routes, including two additional stops to Walmart and Aventura Mall, and larger vehicles to better serve the needs of the community.

Four different routes will run Monday to Sunday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. or 7:54 p.m. depending on the route/day. For more information about the Cloud, call 954-457-2220 Option 6 or visit www.thecloudhb.com.

For more details on the city’s commitment to being carbon-neutral by 2050, click here.

