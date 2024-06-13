Nine Applicants Chosen for Electric Vehicle Charging Site Buildout in Connecticut

The Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) has selected nine applicants to build electric vehicle charging stations across the state, according to Gov. Ned Lamont. The conditional awards totaling more than $5 million will fill gaps in the state’s federally designated Alternative Fuel Corridors (AFC). Funding will support entities to plan, design, construct, operate and maintain EV supply equipment sites across Connecticut, a total of nine sites and 45 charging ports.

These locations were selected for conditional awards:

Danbury — I-84 Exit 5 (17 Thorpe Street Extension)

Hartford — I-91 Exit 33 (165 Leibert Road)

Meriden — I-91 Exit 16 Northbound (1101 East Main Street)

New Milford — Route 7 / Route 202 Intersection (61 Danbury Road)

Plainfield — I-395 Northbound Service Plaza (1 Connecticut Turnpike East)

Moosup — I-395 Exit 32 (12 South Main Street)

Putnam — I-395 / Route 44 Intersection (50 Providence Pike)

Waterbury — I-84 Exit 22 Westbound (105 Meriden Road)

Willington — I-84 Exit 71 (327 Ruby Road)

CTDOT is overseeing the implementation of nearly $52 million in National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Formula (NEVI) program funding established by the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA), also known as the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Each site will contain Level 3 EV charging stations with a minimum of four Direct Current Fast Charging (DCFC) ports. The charging stations will not be more than one mile from the exit ramps along the AFC.

“Investing these funds toward making additional EV chargers readily available for commuters around the state will make it easier for people and businesses to continue making the transition to cleaner cars and trucks,” says Lamont. “Thanks to the support of President Biden and our Congressional delegation, we have federal NEVI funding to ensure Connecticut has the infrastructure in place for residents, no matter what type of EV they are driving. Once again, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is paying dividends for Connecticut.”

“These conditional awards are moving us closer to building more fast chargers across Connecticut,” says Connecticut Transportation Commissioner Garrett Eucalitto. “Having these spaced no more than 50 miles apart means drivers will not have to worry about where the universal fast charger will be. Part of our overall strategy of reducing carbon emissions from the transportation sector includes having reliable EV chargers where people are already stopping or traveling. Our NEVI program is helping us achieve those goals.”

The Connecticut NEVI Plan identified 12 priority zones along AFCs to be built as part of Phase 1 of the plan. A recently conducted survey on the NEVI Program and EV charging needs in the state generated nearly 3,000 responses, with that feedback helping influence future rounds of funding.

According to the EValuateCT Dashboard, there are nearly 44,000 EVs registered in Connecticut, and approximately 500 available DCFC ports.

For more information on the Connecticut NEVI program, visit portal.ct.gov/nevi.

