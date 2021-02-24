Nikola Sets Sights on Hydrogen Fuel-Cell Electric Vehicle Market

Nikola Corp., a company that specializes in zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions, has unveiled details about its North American hydrogen fuel-cell electric vehicle (FCEV) commercial truck program.

Following the launch of the North American production of the Tre battery-electric vehicle (BEV), Nikola says it plans to introduce an FCEV variant of the Nikola Tre Cabover and the Nikola Two FCEV Sleeper targeting best-in-class efficiency for ranges between 300-900 miles in the North American market.

The Nikola Two FCEV Sleeper is a long-haul freight solution with hydrogen capacity allowing a non-stop range of up to 900 miles. The Two FCEV leverages the weight advantage of hydrogen in long-range, long-haul zero-emission commercial transportation. The Two FCEV will be based on a new chassis custom designed for North American long-haul routes and is anticipated to launch in late 2024.

The Nikola Tre FCEV Cabover is targeted for distances up to 500 miles and is expected to address the majority of the North American regional market, especially use cases where additional freight hauling capacity and quick fueling are required by fleet operators.

“To expedite the transition to a carbon-free future, the trucking industry needs heavy-duty, zero-emission commercial vehicles engineered to match the weight and range capabilities of today’s diesel trucks,” says Jason Roycht, global head of FCEV at Nikola. “Nikola is excited to introduce additional detail about our portfolio of FCEV trucks and our continued commitment to sustainable commercial transportation.”