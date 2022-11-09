NGVAmerica Selects Officers, Including Seung Baik as Chair

NGVAmerica has elected new officers to oversee the organization’s operations through 2024.

Daniel Gage will hold the president position, while the chair will be Seung Baik, president of Hexagon Agility. Marty Tufte, WM’s corporate fleet director, was named vice chair; Puneet Jhawar, general manager of Cummins Inc.’s Global Spark Ignited Business, as treasurer; Jeffrey Clarke, VP of regulatory and government affairs and general counsel of NGVAmerica, as secretary; and Jim Arthurs of JD Arthurs & Associates as past chair.

In addition, four individuals were elected to two-year terms as at-large members of NGVAmerica’s Executive Committee, joining these officers as at-large members of NGVAmerica’s management team: Charlie Ker, senior director of business development at Westport Fuel Systems; Mitchell Pratt, COO and corporate secretary at Clean Energy Fuels; Jennifer Stokes, key account manager at CenterPoint Energy; and Michael Zimmerman, general manager of Cummins Clean Fuel Technologies.

Baik was appointed president of Hexagon Agility in February 2019 and is responsible for all activities within Hexagon Agility, a business area of Hexagon Composites. Prior to his current role, Baik served as Hexagon Agility’s chief legal officer since 2014 and was an integral part of Hexagon Agility’s senior management team. In that role, he oversaw legal and government relations work for Hexagon Agility and navigated the company through the M&A processes with Hexagon, in addition to participating in a variety of commercial, technical and organizational activities. Prior to Hexagon Agility, Baik practiced law at Goodwin Procter and, prior to that, at Latham & Watkins. He has previously served as vice chair of the NGVAmerica board of directors.

Baik takes over for Arthurs, a consultant with Westport Fuel Systems, having recently retired as executive vice president of the company. Arthurs joined Westport Fuel Systems in 2011 and oversaw the development of Westport’s heavy-duty engine and fuel system technologies, including the Westport HPDI system. Arthurs was previously chair of the board of directors of Cummins Westport Inc., a joint venture company owned equally by Cummins Inc. and Westport Fuel Systems. Arthurs previously served as vice chair and, prior to that, as treasurer.

In addition to electing a new slate of officers, NGVAmerica reappointed one-half of its board of directors to new two-year terms and welcomed a representative of one new NGVAmerica sustaining member company – American CNG – to the board.

A complete list of NGVAmerica board of directors members can be found here.