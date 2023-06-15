NGVAmerica Opens Registration for Annual Event

Registration for NGVAmerica’s 2023 Annual Meeting and Industry Summit, scheduled for October 23-25 at the Rancho Bernardo Inn in San Diego, is now officially open at ngvshow.com.

Attendees will learn how natural gas vehicles are an affordable and practical solution to lower fuel costs and reduce emissions impact, how to order and accurately spec vehicles based on application and need, fueling options, the importance of team training, service and maintenance schedules, safety considerations and best practices as well as insights from fleets already converting to renewable natural gas.

The full agenda is available HERE.

The newest natural gas vehicle technology – including trucks with the new Cummins 15-liter X15N engine – will be on site for attendees to examine and personally experience.

NGVAmerica’s Annual Meeting and Industry Summit is the only dedicated natural gas in transportation alternative fuels conference and show focused on the North American market.

Registration is $899 per person for NGVAmerica members and $1099 for nonmembers. A Clean Cities/government rate is available for $749. A $50 early bird discount is available through July 4.

Prospective fleets exploring the transition to CNG/RNG-fueled vehicles are encouraged to attend at a special rate of $749; please confirm eligibility for this new fleet discount at events@ngvamerica.org