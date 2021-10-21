NGVAmerica Honors Awardees for Contributions to the Natural Gas Transportation Industry

Twelve organizations and individuals were honored at Natural Gas Vehicles for America’s (NGVAmerica) 2021 Industry Summit and Annual Meeting for their contributions toward the advancement of natural gas as a transportation fuel.

These annual awards are awarded to nominees from all stakeholder segments, including, but not limited to, NGV industry equipment and service suppliers, policymakers, customers, and clean air/clean transportation advocates. Nominees’ disciplines include education, government relations/policy development, public relations/communications, marketing, technology and operations/applications, among others.

“We are genuinely proud to award these hardworking individuals and organizations for the work that they do and the communities that they serve,” says NGVAmerica Chairman Jim Arthurs. “Because of their contributions, we are moving to make communities healthier with fewer emissions through the increased use of readily available, carbon-negative renewable natural gas as a transportation fuel.”

The 2021 NGV Achievement Award recipients are AJR Trucking, Matheson Trucking, Pac Anchor Transportation Inc., National Ready Mixed Concrete Co., Foothill Transit, TransLink – Coast Mountain Bus Co., City of Lake Jackson (TX), Southern California Gas Company, Tom Sewell, Eddie Murray, Dave Clement and State Rep. J.M. Lozano (TX-43).

