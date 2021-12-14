NFI Sends Electric Buses to Stagecoach Operations

Alexander Dennis Ltd. (ADL), a subsidiary of the NFI Group Inc., and BYD have supplied nine electric buses to Stagecoach East Scotland to provide local services in Perth. The ADL and BYD electric vehicle partnership is a U.K.-based electric bus producer.

The fleet of nine BYD ADL Enviro200EV buses were built locally in Falkirk by ADL in partnership with BYD as the manufacturer’s partner for electric buses in the U.K. and Ireland. The partnership combines BYD’s expertise in batteries and electric technology, with ADL’s experience in bodywork assembly and passenger-centric interiors. Low carbon energy company SSE is partnering with Stagecoach to deliver the new electrical infrastructure at Perth depot.

Stagecoach is introducing a total of 46 new fully electric buses in transport networks in Aberdeen, Kilmarnock and Perth, all of which are supplied by the BYD ADL partnership, with partial funding through the Scottish Ultra Low Emission Bus Scheme (SULEBS). The Scottish Government has set a legally binding target to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2045.

“I’m looking forward to seeing these new buses hit the road, thanks to the awards from the Scottish Ultra-Low Emission Bus Scheme,” says Graeme Dey, Scottish Minister for Transport. “By helping operators invest in greener fleets, we can support our green recovery and keep more people moving with fewer carbon emissions and better air quality as a result. More journeys are made by bus compared to any other public transport mode and a vibrant bus industry can provide the solutions to complex challenges in our society.”

“Stagecoach is the U.K.’s biggest investor in hybrid-electric bus technology, and we have invested more than £1billion in new greener buses over the past decade,” says Douglas Robertson, managing director for Stagecoach East Scotland. “Without Stagecoach bus services, there would be an annual increase of 190,000 tons of CO2 through passengers using alternative transport. These investments are expected to deliver an estimated annual reduction of around 67,000 tons of CO2 from its fleet of more than 1,200 buses in Scotland in less than 15 years.”

“Stagecoach continues to be at the front of investment in sustainable mobility, and this new electric bus fleet for Perth is further testament to the group’s ambition in supporting not only the Scottish Government in its targets, but also underpinning skilled jobs and apprenticeships in the world-class U.K. bus manufacturing industry,” states Paul Davies, president and managing director for ADL.

“We are proud that our innovations continue to enable Stagecoach in delivering greener journeys,” adds Davies. “We look forward to continuing to work with Stagecoach and the Scottish Government in decarbonizing the country’s bus fleet.”