NFI, ADL Supply Electric Double Deck Buses in the UK

NFI Group Inc. has announced that the BYD UK and Alexander Dennis Ltd. (ADL) electric vehicle (EV) partnership has supplied five BYD ADL Enviro400EV zero emission double deck buses to the West Yorkshire Combined Authority and bus operator First Bus for the new Stourton Park & Ride service in Leeds.

ADL is a subsidiary of global bus manufacturer NFI, while BYD focuses on batteries, energy management and electric mobility.

“NFI is pleased to provide these electric buses to drive zero-emission mobility for the Stourton Park & Ride,” says Paul Soubry, president and CEO of NFI. “These new zero-emission double deck buses take less than 15 minutes to smoothly and quietly deliver motorists from the site at the M621 motorway to the heart of Leeds city center.”

The site at Stourton is the first solar-powered Park & Ride in the UK. It is also the third Park & Ride site in Leeds. The electric buses are owned and operated by First West Yorkshire under contract with the West Yorkshire Combined Authority, which secured funding from the Department for Transport’s Ultra-Low Emission Bus Scheme.

The Park & Ride boasts 45 solar panels that cover the size of 18 tennis courts and generate the capacity to power the entire site’s electrical needs via a battery storage system. Other features of the new Park & Ride site include 26 fast EV charging ports and 4 rapid chargers totaling 30 EV charging spaces, secure bicycle storage and 1,200 vehicle spaces.