Next Round of EnergIIZE EV Fast Track Funding Nears

The third round of the California Energy Commission (CEC) Energy Infrastructure Incentives for Zero-Emission Commercial Vehicles (EnergIIZE) Electric Vehicle Fast Track funding lane will open at 9 a.m. Pacific time on February 7, 2024. It is expected to be fully subscribed in minutes, as was the case with the first two rounds, demonstrating the high demand for charging infrastructure among EV fleet owners and operators.

One of four funding lanes offered by EnergIIZE, EV Fast Track targets fleets with pre-existing commercial battery electric vehicle commitments: those fleets that have already procured zero-emission medium-/heavy-duty battery electric vehicle(s), or that have an active MD/HD vehicle purchase order.

Fast Track funds cover 50% of eligible equipment and software costs, up to a maximum of $500,000 per project. Applicants may also receive up to 75% of equipment and software costs, not exceeding $750,000 per project, if they qualify for EnergIIZE’s EV Jump Start equity criteria, which is intended for fleets in disadvantaged or low-income communities or that meet one of several other eligibility requirements.

Eligible equipment under EV Fast Track includes Level 2 EV supply equipment (EVSE), direct current fast-charge (DCFC) EVSE, management software, switchgears, electrical panel upgrades, wiring and conduit, and meters.

Applicants will submit applications through the Incentive Processing Center beginning at the designated start time.

“Funds offered through this round of EV Fast Track are more than double what they were in 2023, and we expect continued high demand,” says Alyssa Haerle, CALSTART’s director of Infrastructure Incentive Administration. “Interested fleet owners and operators should focus on providing a timely and complete application and can familiarize themselves with the application process ahead of the lane opening by navigating around the Sandbox this week.”

The Hydrogen funding lane will be the next EnergIIZE incentive lane to open, scheduled for April 2024.