New York Transit Authority Signs Bus Agreement with New Flyer

NFI Group Inc.’s New Flyer of America Inc.’s subsidiary has received a new contract from the New York City Transit Authority (NYCT) for 60 battery-electric, zero-emission Xcelsior CHARGE NG 40-foot heavy-duty transit buses. The order is supported by Federal Transit Administration (FTA) funds and advances NYCT’s goal to reduce New York City’s carbon footprint through sustainable public transportation.

The order is in addition to 15 battery-electric buses previously delivered to NYCT by New Flyer. The NYCT and the MTA Bus Company (together, MTA) comprise the largest transit agency in North America. MTA serves an estimated 8.5 million citizens and more than 60 million visitors with 678 million bus rides annually. It is one of seven transit agencies in New York State to purchase zero-emission buses from New Flyer.

“For more than 25 years, we delivered over 2,990 buses and 1,170 coaches to the MTA,” states Chris Stoddart, president of North American Bus and Coach. “With these additional high-performance zero-emission Xcelsior CHARGE NG buses, we are expanding sustainable mobility in New York City and the surrounding boroughs and delivering cleaner air through immediate greenhouse gas reductions. Together with the MTA, we are building more livable, sustainable communities in the New York region.”

New Flyer’s Xcelsior CHARGE NG battery-electric bus features a new lightweight electric traction drive system, provides up to 90% energy recovery, and integrates up to 525 kWh of power to meet the MTA’s rigorous route demands on a single charge.