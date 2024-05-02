New York State Chooses Blink as Official Electric Vehicle Charging Provider

Blink Charging Co., a manufacturer, owner, operator and provider of electric vehicle charging equipment and services, has secured a contract as an official EV charging provider for the state of New York. The agreement sets the stage for Blink and New York to electrify state and municipal fleets and public charging solutions for employees, residents and visitors.

As part of the contract, Blink will offer the state its advanced EV charging stations that include Level 2 and DC fast chargers. Additionally, Blink will provide related services such as site assessment and preparation, installation, maintenance, repair, parts and supplies, warranties, and product training.

Furthermore, the contract designates Blink as a provider of EV charging network services related to the management of EVs, including monitoring, reporting, billing and support. This also encompasses the integration of third-party fleet and building management systems for energy management, as well as other EV-related software and technology.

“The state of New York and Blink are focused on leading the electrification of transportation together,” says Jim Nemec, chief revenue officer at Blink. “As we set our sights on providing holistic, targeted charging options for EV drivers throughout New York state and the world, we’ll continue to lay the groundwork for an electric revolution. It’s rewarding to have a direct role in reducing emissions while enhancing the EV driver experience in New York. We are grateful for the state’s trust and our shared vision.”

The agreement comes after Blink’s strongest financial quarters in company history, along with the recent grand opening of its new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility and global headquarters in Bowie, Maryland.