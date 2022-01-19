New York State Augments EV Purchasing Program for Consumers with $12 Million

More than $12 million has been added to the Drive Clean Rebate program to help consumers save up to $2,000 on the purchase of an electric vehicle (EV) and $2.7 million awarded to local governments to purchase electric vehicles and install zero-emission charging/fueling stations for public use to address climate change and build healthier communities. The consumer rebate program and the grants awarded to 49 community-based projects total $14.7 million to advance the state’s efforts to achieve New York’s Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 85% by 2050, says Gov. Kathy Hochul.

“Zero-emission vehicles are one of the most effective ways to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and boost the electrification of our transportation sector,” Gov. Hochul adds. “Every milestone we reach in transitioning to clean electric vehicles is another step closer to improving air quality in communities, and New York is proud to continue paving the way towards a cleaner, greener future.”

For consumers purchasing or leasing an EV, the Drive Clean Rebate program offers a point-of-sale rebate that reduces upfront costs. Available in all 62 counties of the state, the rebate, administered by the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA), is offered by car dealers. Rebates ranging from $500-$2,000 are available on more than 60 models of vehicles and consumers receive higher rebates for the purchase or lease of longer range, EV with a base manufacturer suggested retail price of less than $42,000.

“Both the ZEV awards and New York State’s Drive Clean Rebate program send important messages to communities and consumers, now is the time to take the simple step toward owning an electric vehicle or building out a fleet of electric vehicles,” comments Doreen M. Harris, president and CEO at NYSERDA. “We can all be proud of the fact that EV chargers and infrastructure are more prevalent across the state than ever before, supporting all New Yorkers in their effort to shrink their carbon footprint with cleaner transportation options that help to build stronger, healthier communities in our fight against climate change.”

“New York State is making significant investments to green our transportation sector working hand-in-hand with communities,” says Basil Seggos, Department of Environmental Conservation’s (DEC) Commissioner. “I applaud Governor Hochul’s efforts supporting action at the local level. This grant recipients are setting a clean, green example for the rest of the state and country. Buying electric vehicles and installing charging stations will help these municipalities, as well as residents and visitors, and shows how these communities are making it a priority to reduce climate-altering greenhouse gas emissions.”

“Fast and easily accessible charging is key to the widespread acceptance of emission-free transportation,” says Justin E. Driscoll, New York Power Authority’s interim president and CEO. “Building out infrastructure through New York’s EVolve NY program makes it easy for consumers to do their part in helping the state achieve its ambitious climate goals by reducing greenhouse gas pollution and creating a healthier environment for all of us.”

The $2.7 million in grants for the 2021 round of the DEC Municipal Zero-Emission Vehicle (ZEV) program is funded by the State’s Environmental Protection Fund and administered by DEC. The 49 awards to 20 municipalities total nearly $2.5 million to help fund the installation of 200 additional Level 2 charging ports, six additional direct current fast charge (DCFC) pedestals, and two hydrogen fueling nozzles. Additionally, 10 awards totaling $215,000 were provided to nine municipalities to support the purchase of 32 all-battery electric vehicles for municipal fleet use. Eligible vehicles must have a minimum electric range of 50 miles.

Read more about the 2021 ZEV award recipients here.

Since its inception in 2016, the DEC Municipal ZEV Program has awarded more than $7.5 million towards the purchase of 144 plug-in hybrid vehicles, 106 EVs, 622 Level 2 charging ports, 16 fast-charge pedestals and three hydrogen fueling nozzles.

As announced in Governor Hochul’s 2022 State of the State Agenda on Jan. 5, New York will accelerate the adoption of zero-emissions EVs with a proposed $1 billion investment to support EV adoption and infrastructure, electrifying the state fleet by 2035, achieving 100% electric school buses by 2035, and transforming Hunts Point into a clean distribution hub.

The New York Power Authority has now installed 90 high-speed charging stations in its cross-state Evolve NY network, which is bringing high-speed open access charging to key locations along primary travel corridors and in urban areas to encourage the adoption of EVs.

To further support the decarbonization of the transportation sector, New York State has already implemented several key programs to accelerate the transition to zero-emission vehicles. In September, Gov. Hochul signed legislation setting a goal for all new passenger cars and trucks sold in New York State to be zero-emissions by 2035. Gov. Hochul also recently announced DEC’s finalization of the Advanced Clean Truck Rule that will phase in the sales and use of zero-emission trucks and will reduce their harmful pollutants, which disproportionately impact the health and well-being of disadvantaged communities.