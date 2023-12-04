New York Schools Begin Ordering GreenPower Nano BEAST Buses

GreenPower Motor Company Inc., a manufacturer and distributor of purpose-built, all-electric, zero-emission medium- and heavy-duty vehicles serving the cargo and delivery market, shuttle and transit space and school bus sector, has received its first orders for the Type A Nano BEAST school bus for the New York market.

The Nano BEAST is on the New York state purchasing contract and is available to purchase through GreenPower dealer Leonard Bus Sales with financial assistance from the state of New York.

“Today marks the next phase of GreenPower’s entry into the New York school bus market,” says Michael Perez, GreenPower’s vice president of school bus, contracts and grants. “We have worked closely with Leonard Bus Sales to be on the state contract, meet the state specs and be listed by NYSERDA. School districts throughout the Empire State are looking forward to deploying GreenPower school buses when making the switch from NOx (nitrogen oxide)-emitting diesel buses to a cleaner, safer ride for their students.”

Chatham Central School District, a rural community in upstate New York, has placed the first order for a Type A Nano BEAST. Another Nano BEAST purpose-built school bus will serve as a demo vehicle that Leonard Bus Sales will use to introduce schools throughout the state to GreenPower’s offerings of all-electric school buses.

“GreenPower’s Nano BEAST, as well as the BEAST, are excellent options for school districts in New York that are making the switch from conventionally powered buses to battery electric,” says Jon Leonard, president of Leonard Bus Sales.

With the recent announcement that New York Gov. Kathy Hochul opened the application process for $100 million in funding for zero-emission school buses, early adopters will now have the opportunity to purchase GreenPower school buses with financial help from the state and the ability to start planning all-electric deployments in advance of the 2027 state electric school bus mandate.

New York accounts for about 10% of the school bus fleet nationwide with approximately 50,000 school buses transporting 2.3 million children. The state’s fiscal year 2022-2023 budget established a nation-leading commitment for all new school buses purchased to be zero-emission by 2027 and all school buses in operation to be electric by 2035.

The budget includes funding to help districts transition to all-electric buses with an additional $500 million through the Clean Water, Clean Air, and Green Jobs Environmental Bond Act of 2022. The application process is open as of November 29. Leonard Bus Sales and GreenPower are available to help school districts through the funding process.