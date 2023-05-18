New York DOT EV Charging Program Yielding Encouraging Results

A new report that evaluates the NYC DOT Curbside Level 2 EV Charging Pilot Program shows FLO curbside chargers maintained an uptime of more than 99% during the first 18 months of the program.

The program, which was launched by the New York City Department of Transportation (DOT), Consolidated Edison and FLO in June 2021, includes 100 public FLO curbside Level 2 charging stations located across all five boroughs.

During the evaluation period, nearly 50,000 charging sessions were initiated by 7,200 unique users. Overall utilization of the system, or the percentage of time the chargers were connected to a vehicle, reached 34% in December 2022. The efficiency rate of the system – the percentage of time that vehicles were actively charging while plugged in – was 81%. FLO maintained an uptime of over 99% on its network of chargers across the city.

“FLO is proud that our curbside chargers are bringing access to EV charging to more and more drivers and we look forward to advancing our work with our partners at the NYC DOT and Con Ed as New York City’s transition to a cleaner transportation future continues,” says Louis Tremblay, president and CEO of FLO.

The New York City DOT has set ambitious targets for vehicle electrification to meet its goal of carbon neutrality by 2050. By 2030, the city will need over 40,000 publicly accessible Level 2 chargers to meet the projected demand of the nearly 400,000 EVs expected to be registered in the city.

By benchmarking the usage patterns and performance of the FLO chargers deployed for the program, the evaluation provides valuable insights for policymakers and stakeholders in major cities looking to deploy curbside chargers.