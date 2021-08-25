New Way Trucks Delivers Battery-Electric Trucks to Ocala

New Way Trucks, a privately held manufacturer of refuse equipment in North America, and its distributor Southern Sewer Equipment Sales, have delivered three battery-electric New Way Sidewinder XTR automated side loaders (ASLs) to the City of Ocala, Fla. The trucks are mounted on the BYD (Build Your Dreams) electric platform.

“New Way continues to lead the industry in battery-electric vehicle (BEV) refuse applications and currently has more BEVs in service today than any of its competitors,” says Don Ross, vice president of sales and marketing for New Way. “These New Way BEVs are working and on route every day in both traditional rear-load and ASL configurations. New Way continues to gain momentum with several units on order in various configurations, some of which will mount on next-generation platforms.”

“New Way Trucks is proud to help drive the industry forward by manufacturing environmentally sustainable refuse equipment for our customers,” said Mike McLaughlin, CEO of New Way Trucks. “As a leader and steward of innovation in refuse truck body manufacturing, it is up to us to forge a new way forward that includes an emphasis on sustainability.”

The City of Ocala received an EPA grant to replace heavy-duty diesel-fueled trucks with zero-emission BEVs and chose to partner with New Way and BYD.