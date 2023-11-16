New Test from Edmunds Evaluates EV Charging Speeds

Car shopping platform Edmunds has unveiled the Edmunds EV Charging Test, an independent evaluation of electric vehicle fast-charging speeds that provides consumers with crucial information about the time required to add range to a vehicle’s battery.

The Edmunds EV Charging Test combines Level 3 charging measurements from automotive consultants P3 Group with proprietary data from the Edmunds EV Efficiency Test. More than 40 EVs were evaluated, with the Hyundai Ioniq 61 topping the inaugural leaderboard. It achieved an average speed of 868 miles per charging hour, the equivalent of adding 100 miles of charge in 6 minutes, 55 seconds.

Other standout performers include the Kia EV6 and Porsche Taycan. At the other extreme, the Chevrolet Bolt EUV charged at 172 miles per charging hour, illustrating how EV battery technology and charging speed vary widely across the industry.

The Edmunds EV Charging Test features new proprietary metrics within Edmunds’ suite of vehicle testing, including “miles per charging hour,” which conveys the average charging speed when charging from 10% to 80%. This metric is also expressed as the average time required to add 100 miles of charge, an important consumer reference point. In addition, the results include Edmunds tested average charging power, peak charging power, charging losses and consumption.

Edmunds vehicle testing experts say charging speed should be an important factor in EV shopping decision-making for consumers who know they will rely on Level 3 charging frequently for road trips, work or urgent charge boosts.

“Our data reaffirms the importance of combining fast charging and a highly efficient vehicle for the best EV experience,” says Alistair Weaver, Edmunds’ editor-in-chief. “There are some fascinating results within our debut measurements, and it’s reassuring to note that even shoppers who aren’t investing in luxury brands can still enjoy industry-leading EV technology.”

Full results, methodology and an embeddable table of the rankings can be found here.