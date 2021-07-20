New Law Solidifies Use of Neighborhood EVs in SoCal Community

Gov. Gavin Newsom, D-Calif., has signed into law a bill that will launch a new electric vehicle transportation plan in Rancho Mission Viejo.

S.B.214, authored by State Sen. Patricia Bates, R-Laguna Niguel, permanently grants the County of Orange the authority to establish a Neighborhood Electric Vehicle (NEV) transportation plan in Rancho Mission Viejo.

“The signing of S.B.214 will further encourage the use of NEVs to reduce greenhouse-gas emissions,” says Bates. “NEVs are a viable alternative to automobile travel in communities like Rancho Mission Viejo, and I am pleased that the governor agrees.”

Designed for low-speed neighborhood use, NEVs are electric-powered vehicles, similar to a golf cart, that can travel up to 25 mph. The vehicles are designed to provide an alternative to automobile travel within the community, which has developed an extensive NEV infrastructure program to support multiple means of transportation, including a mix of shared NEV and bicycle lanes, slow-speed streets, and off-street paths for NEVs.

In 2007, the legislature passed S.B.956, which contained a sunset provision and authorized Rancho Mission Viejo to develop a plan to support NEV usage within the community. Since the passage of S.B.956, the legislature has granted additional extensions to the community to develop its plan and report on its performance.