New Jersey Town Getting Half-Dozen Volta EV Chargers

Volta Industries Inc. is working with the Town of Westfield, N.J., to install six electric vehicle charging stations in strategic locations throughout Westfield at no cost to the town.

“The six Volta charging stations are an innovative addition to Westfield’s economic development efforts while supporting our commitment to sustainability,” says Westfield Mayor Shelley Brindle. “In supporting the emerging EV market, we are leaning into the green economy to help drive our post-COVID economic recovery. These charging stations will provide convenience and additional incentive to shop in downtown Westfield.”

Two charging stations are located in Lot 4 (behind Baron’s Drug Store), two in Lot 1 (at Trader Joe’s) and two in Lot 2 (near the fire department). Volta absorbs the electricity usage and installation costs, with standard parking fees for the use of the spaces still applying to those charging their vehicles.

Volta’s charging stations feature large digital displays that function as a media network, providing brands a way to reach shoppers moments before they enter a store. These sponsor-supported charging stations provide energy to customers who are able to plug in their vehicles where and when they shop.

Volta units are currently located in 23 states and over 200 municipalities.