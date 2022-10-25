New Jersey State Agencies Order EV ARC Charging Systems from Beam Global

More agencies in the State of New Jersey have ordered Beam Global’s EV ARC sustainable electric vehicle (EV) charging systems. The New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) and the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (NJDEP) have ordered multiple systems for workplace and public charging. Some of the systems were purchased using the General Services Administration (GSA) Multiple Award Schedule (MAS) Contract Number 47QSWA21D0006, which simplifies the federal procurement process and ensures best pricing.

NJDEP’s 100% solar-powered EV charging systems will be available for public use and workplace charging. Each NJDEP EV ARC system will have 4 Enel X JuiceBox Pro EV chargers charging up to four vehicles simultaneously. The systems are off-grid; generate and store their own electricity; and are deployed with no electrical work, no construction and no utility bill. EV ARC systems are disaster preparedness assets which provide vital EV charging during blackouts and/or in locations where there is no access to the utility grid.

The New Jersey Department of Transportation EV ARC systems have been deployed at the Trenton headquarters, Cherry Hill and Mt. Arlington locations. They are available for workplace charging. Each NJDOT EV ARC system can charge two EVs simultaneously and includes an emergency power panel that can provide vital electricity for first responders in the event of natural disaster or grid outages.

“State agencies across the US are stepping up their spending on EV charging infrastructure,” says Beam Global CEO Desmond Wheatley. “New Jersey and 33 other states have purchased Beam Global products. State funds and the $7 billion federal funding for EV charging infrastructure in the Inflation Reduction Act, along with an increased urgency to deploy EV charging ahead of government EV deliveries, have changed the cadence of orders for our products. We believe this is just the beginning of a decades-long growth trend that will continue to drive the adoption of Beam Global products.”