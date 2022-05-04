New Jersey Dealer Now Certified for Class 8 Volvo Trucks

Hudson County Motors recently became the first Volvo Trucks Certified Electric Vehicle (EV) Dealer in New Jersey after its Secaucus location completed the requisite sales and technician training program and necessary facility upgrades to support battery-electric Class 8 trucks.

Hudson County Motors is in a prime location to support the drayage truck operators that haul freight between the Port Newark and Port Elizabeth marine terminals and warehouses throughout the region. Their decision to become a Volvo Trucks Certified EV Dealer was largely driven by significant customer interest in the Volvo VNR Electric model.

“We look forward to partnering with our dealer Hudson County Motors to expand the commercial deployment of Volvo VNR Electrics in the Northeast as Volvo Trucks continues to develop its electromobility network across the nation,” says Peter Voorhoeve, president, Volvo Trucks North America.

“Port drayage applications are where we started our electromobility journey with the Volvo LIGHTS project on the West Coast, and now we are building out the dealer support network necessary to deploy the Volvo VNR Electric, amongst its other applications, in drayage operations that service East Coast ports,” he adds.

Earlier this year, Volvo Trucks announced the production of the enhanced Volvo VNR Electric model, featuring a range of up to 275 miles and a faster, state-of-the-art 250 kW charging capability to minimize downtime.

“The additional range makes the truck more appealing to a greater number of customers because they can now deliver their products all day without needing to charge,” says Tom DelGaudio, sales manager for Hudson County Motors. “Our fleet customers have a high level of confidence in the ability for the Volvo VNR Electric to meet the daily rigors of their freight transport operations, as Volvo Trucks has continued to enhance its battery-electric truck lineup based on lessons learned through early deployments and ongoing customer feedback.”