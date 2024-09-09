New Jersey Awards Lynkwell Electric Vehicle Charging Contract

Lynkwell, a provider of full-deployment electric vehicle charging solutions, was selected through New Jersey’s Division of Purchase and Property’s publicly advertised procurement process to supply state agencies, municipalities, counties, school districts, emergency services departments, and county and state colleges with EV charging solutions.

Lynkwell operates as a partner for many businesses and state agencies throughout New Jersey, including workforce and public-facing EV charging for the Passaic Valley Sewerage Commission with 46 ports comprised of 30 Level 2 and 16 DC fast-charging ports to power fleet operations. This project further strengthens Lynkwell’s position as a nationwide cloud-based EV charging software platform, hosting dozens of EV charging networks and managing 10,000 assets. Lynkwell’s proprietary software solution is developed, managed and maintained by a team of U.S.-based engineers.

Under the agreement, Lynkwell’s solutions are available to New Jersey government agencies through the public procurement process, offering approved pricing to state-affiliated entities. Lynkwell can now offer a pre-approved selection of equipment and services in compliance with state regulations and procurement guidelines.

Lynkwell’s New Jersey state procurement contract details can be accessed via www.njstart.gov/. The vendor ID is V00060919, and the master blanket purchase order number is 23-FLEET-68466.