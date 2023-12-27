New Jersey Awards Atlantic City $2.32 Million Grant for Acquiring Electric Vehicles

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy’s administration has awarded a $2.32 million grant to the city of Atlantic City for electric vehicles. This will fund 19 vehicles for the city’s Department of Public Works, including trash trucks, service vehicles, a passenger bus and pickup trucks. Also, vehicle charging stations will be installed at the Atlantic City Public Works Complex on Albany Avenue.

“Atlantic City continues to take bold actions to mitigate climate change impacts and at the same time reduce the cost to the taxpayers,” says Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr. “This grant will allow the city to purchase 19 electric vehicles for the hard-working men and women of the Public Works Department. We thank the state for their support.”

Atlantic City also recently received the largest Transit Village grant in the state of New Jersey — $679,000 — for pedestrian improvements to connect the rail station and bus terminal to the Ducktown Neighborhood. The Murphy administration announced $3.2 million in fiscal year 2024 Transit Village grants to assist seven municipalities advance development projects that will improve quality of life.

Photo credit