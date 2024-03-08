New Hampshire Awards $2.8 Million to Extend EV Charging Infrastructure

The New Hampshire Department of Transportation (NHDOT) has conditionally awarded $2.8 million in federal funds as part of the state’s Phase 1 National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Program in conjunction with the State of New Hampshire Plan for Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Deployment.

The NEVI program provides approximately $17.2 million to New Hampshire over a five-year period to deploy fast and reliable EV charging stations along alternative fuel corridors. The goal of the NEVI program, part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, is to locate half a million new charging stations along major travel routes nationwide.

Phase 1 of New Hampshire’s NEVI plan provides a framework to develop a network of EV charging stations along the major travel corridors of Interstate 93 and New Hampshire Route 16. The state’s vision is to strategically deploy an interconnected and equitable public EV charging infrastructure network to encourage EV travel, maintain economic competitiveness and stimulate public-private sector collaboration in New Hampshire. For more information, visit the EV Charging Infrastructure website page.

NHDOT will be providing nearly $3 million in grants. Four projects were selected to expand access and charging reliability in New Hampshire. The conditional awards, and the associated locations for the chargers, will go to:

• Revision Energy, White Mountain Visitor Center, North Woodstock

• Gridwealth EV, 75 Laconia Road, Tilton

• Gridwealth EV, 127 Market Place Blvd, Rochester

• Global Montello Group, Global Mobil Mart, Sanbonville

Projects will begin after National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) completion and approval by the state’s governor and Executive Council. Projects may begin in mid-to-late 2024.

