New Fully Electric Axle Extends Range for Volvo Electric Trucks

Volvo Trucks has unveiled a new, fully electric rear axle that frees up space for more batteries and yields an even longer driving range for Volvo’s battery electric trucks.

The new e-axle integrates the electric motors and the transmission into the rear axle, allowing additional space for batteries. On fuel cell electric trucks, which will be introduced in the second half of this decade, the additional space comes in handy for installing other components.

“This is a breakthrough for electric trucks and a clear signal that there will be a huge demand for public fast-chargers for heavy trucks in the near future, not the least along highways,” says Jessica Sandström, SVP of global product management at Volvo Trucks.

Volvo Trucks will start serial production of trucks with the new e-axle in a few years from now and it will complement the current line-up of battery electric trucks.

“We will continue with our versatile battery electric trucks that are already in production. They can currently cover a wide range of transport assignments. In a few years, we will add this new rear e-axle for customers covering longer routes than today,” continues Sandström.