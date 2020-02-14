New Flyer Chosen for Oregon Transit Bus Agreement

New Flyer of America Inc. says it has been selected by the Oregon State Government as an approved supplier of heavy-duty low-floor transit buses to the State of Oregon Heavy-Duty Transit Bus Price Agreement.

The agreement is for up to five years, including a base term of two years with options to extend for three additional one-year periods. Under the contract, New Flyer can provide a wide range of products on its Xcelsior platform, including 35-foot and 40-foot buses offered in zero-emission electric, low-emission diesel-electric hybrid, low-emission compressed natural gas (CNG) and diesel propulsions.

“We commend the State of Oregon on a simplified procurement process for transit buses, touching four states and allowing its agencies access to safe and reliable mobility solutions to keep growing communities moving,” says Chris Stoddart, president of New Flyer.

“We are excited to continue supporting Oregon’s leading transit agencies in delivering sustainable, accessible and efficient transportation solutions, and also look forward to expanded mobility in the states of Washington, Idaho and Alaska,” he adds.

The agreement was procured through the Oregon State Department of Transportation (ODOT) in collaboration with the Oregon Department of Administrative Services and simplifies the procurement of heavy-duty low-floor transit buses for state agencies.

Since 1997, New Flyer has provided nearly 450 buses to the state of Oregon, including the recent delivery of 40-foot zero-emission, battery-electric Xcelsior CHARGE buses to Tri-County Metropolitan Transportation District of Oregon (TriMet) in Portland.

Oregon’s transit systems provide over 52 million miles and 3 million hours of transit service to over 127 million rides per year. A fleet of more than 2,400 publicly owned transit vehicles serve Oregon, with ODOT resources helping purchase about half of these vehicles.

Photo: The OPTP positions public transportation to play a key role in Oregon’s transportation system