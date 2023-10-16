New Federal Initiative Eyes Major East Coast Charging Network for Commercial EVs

Nonprofit group CALSTART has kicked off a project that is designed to guide investment in commercial medium- and heavy-duty zero-emission vehicle infrastructure along I-95, one of the nation’s most heavily traveled freight routes.

The East Coast Commercial ZEV Corridor project will incorporate input from fleet operators, the charging and fueling industry, utilities and communities to determine the most equitable and efficient path forward to support medium- and heavy-duty zero-emission vehicle deployment.

Funded by a $1.2 million grant from the U.S. Department of Energy, the two-year initiative will define the locations, contributors and processes that will result in a zero-emission freight corridor up and down the Eastern seaboard.

“The I-95 Corridor project, once completed, will put into practice the integration of zero-emission vehicles, infrastructure, and addressing climate-change issues that has been carried out in other areas of the country,” says John Boesel, president and CEO of CALSTART. “The successful implementation of this project will put to rest the unfounded concerns of zero-emission opponents by demonstrating that this technology is both economically feasible and a benefit to all.”

CALSTART will perform its study with support from Momentum, TETC/I-95 Corridor Coalition, the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL), the Georgetown Climate Center and Clean Cities Coalitions from each state along the corridor.

A second study, led by National Grid with a similar DOE grant, focuses on the I-95 corridor from Maine to New Jersey and will, in combination with CALSTART’s study, provide a comprehensive analysis of the planning and investment needs that will lead to the construction of this electrified commercial transportation conduit.

“Readying our grid infrastructure for electric trucks will require careful planning and close collaboration across state lines,” says Bart Franey, National Grid’s vice president of clean energy development in New York. “This DOE grant award brings the right stakeholders into the same room to chart a clear course for electric truck charging across the Northeast. This roadmap will inform efforts by states, utilities and the industry leaders to create a seamless truck charging network across the region.”