New England Truck Solutions Becomes GreenPower Motor Dealer

GreenPower Motor Company Inc., a manufacturer and distributor of all-electric vehicles, has brought on New England Truck Solutions (NETS) as a dealer for its medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles in the Boston and Rhode Island markets.

NETS sells and maintains Class 4 through 8 vehicles to meet the demands of its diverse customer base and operates as a full-service dealer capable of handling all phases of truck and body repairs. Under the new dealership agreement with GreenPower, the company will be able to make its first EV offerings to NETS customers through the sale of GreenPower’s vehicles.

With locations in Avon, Mass., and North Smithfield, R.I., NETS is geographically positioned to introduce its New England customer base to GreenPower’s all-electric EV Star, EV Star Cab and Chassis and EV Star Cargo vehicles. These vehicles serve the needs of small to midsize companies looking to deploy EVs in the middle- and last-mile delivery sectors.

“Adding GreenPower, a trusted and reputable manufacturer, to our business allows us to enter into the EV market with a proven product,” says Mitchell Blum, VP of operations at NETS of Avon. “We strongly believe that by delivering consistent superior vehicles along with parts and services, we will continue to exceed the expectations of our loyal customers.”

In this partnership, GreenPower will help NETS educate and introduce the benefits of GreenPower all-electric vehicles to their customers and facilitate the necessary provisions that go hand-in-hand for ownership of all-electric commercial vehicles. NETS provides GreenPower with the infrastructure of an existing and successful dealership.