Scania Creates Erinion, Sets Sights on 40,000 Charging Points by 2030

Erinion, a new company fully owned by Sweden-based Scania, has officially launched its brand. Founded by Scania, Erinion provides turnkey depot and destination charging solutions ensuring a seamless and efficient electrification process for heavy vehicle fleets.

The electric truck market is growing rapidly due to advances in battery technology, stricter regulations and a focus on sustainability. Companies transitioning to electrification face challenges such as high upfront costs, range anxiety, long charging times and uncertainties about total cost of ownership (TCO). Erinion aims to address these challenges with purpose-built, efficient and reliable charging solutions, offering an end-to-end partnership for customers.

Erinion plans to have 40,000 planned charge point installations by 2030, making a significant dent in Europe’s projected need of 240,000 to 265,000 depot and destination charge points for an estimated 230,000 electric trucks. Up to 90% of energy for electric trucks will be charged at these fleet hubs, depending on the application (long-haul, regional or urban operations).

With charging infrastructure at predefined locations, Erinion ensures predictable charging schedules, increased uptime, maximized operational efficiency and cost savings. By implementing tailored solutions, the company has been able to reduce investment needs by up to 50% and enable operational savings of up to 15,000 euros per truck annually.

“Shifting to electrification requires our customers to adopt a systems perspective, which involves embracing new operational strategies,” says Jonas Hernlund, CEO of Erinion. “With Erinion, we offer a complete solution that simplifies the transition to electric vehicles, enabling our customers to focus on their core operations while we handle the charging infrastructure.”

Erinion provides tailored solutions for a wide array of customer segments, including transport buyers (1PL), transport operators (2PL), logistics operators (3/4PL) and real estate developers/owners. The brand-agnostic approach ensures that businesses of all types, regardless of vehicle brand, can benefit from Erinion’s charging infrastructure and operational services. This inclusive strategy levels the playing field for all customers, fostering broader adoption of electric vehicles and accelerating the transition to a future system.