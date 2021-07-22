New Collaboration Developing Next-Gen Electric F-650

ROUSH CleanTech, Penske Truck Leasing and Proterra Inc. have announced a new collaboration under which Proterra will supply its battery technology to ROUSH CleanTech for the development of the Ford F-650 all-electric commercial truck. Penske Truck Leasing will be the first customer of the product.

The all-electric ROUSH CleanTech Ford F-650 is a purpose-built Class 6 commercial electric vehicle that will be available in several configurations, including utility trucks, shuttle buses and box trucks.

Built on Ford’s F-650 chassis, the vehicle will be equipped with Proterra’s H Series battery systems. Ideal for packaging between frame rails, the Proterra H Series battery system powering the F-650 can provide 165 kWh of energy to deliver an estimated 125 miles of vehicle range on a single charge, while supporting an available payload of nearly 8,500 lbs. ROUSH CleanTech expects to deliver the next-generation Ford F-650 in the second quarter of 2023 to Penske Truck Leasing.

“The goal of the ROUSH CleanTech, Proterra and Penske collaboration is to remove any and all barriers to help fleets transition to a cleaner future,” comments Todd Mouw, president of ROUSH CleanTech.

“We remain committed to being at the forefront of vehicle electrification and making impactful sustainability strides within our industry. This collaboration is another step towards a more sustainable future in trucking,” adds Paul Rosa, senior vice president of procurement and fleet planning at Penske Truck Leasing. “We plan to deploy and operate these vehicles in multiple markets.”

Penske has been operating, supporting and maintaining alternative fuel vehicle fleets for more than 30 years, including commercial electric vehicles for a decade. In addition to the next-generation F-650, Penske has introduced light-, medium- and heavy-duty electric commercial vehicles to its fleet along with its own heavy-duty EV charging networks.

The three companies will also collaborate on continued fleet electrification, including charging.