New Board Members Join Drive Clean Colorado

Matt Goble and Jessie Lund have been added to Drive Clean Colorado’s board of directors, bringing the number of board members to nine.

“I’m excited to welcome Matt and Jessie to the Drive Clean Colorado Board of Directors,” states Steve McCannon, president of the Drive Clean Colorado Board of Directors. “They both bring key industry expertise that will provide important perspective for the DCC stakeholders and leadership. This perspective, along with their dedication to the success of the coalition, will help us keep our momentum as the organization continues to grow across the state.”

Matt Goble is a program coordinator for the Regional Air Quality Council. He is currently the program manager for the RAQC’s mobile sources programs, including Charge Ahead Colorado and ALT Fuels Colorado. Goble leads coordinated efforts with state agencies, local governments and private companies to adopt electric vehicles and electric vehicle supply equipment statewide.

As a senior associate with Rocky Mountain Institute’s Carbon-Free Mobility team, Jessie Lund is dedicated to accelerating the clean energy transition and specializes in emissions reductions from heavy-duty transport. She works closely with the North American Council for Freight Efficiency to advance electric truck adoption. Lund’s background also includes work on transit bus electrification, charging infrastructure buildout, policy, stakeholder engagement and facilitation, and project management. Prior to joining Rocky Mountain Institute, she served as the sustainability program coordinator for the City and County of Denver.