New $2 Billion Investment Made in Kentucky EV Battery Factory

Envision AESC, a Japanese electric vehicle (EV) battery technology company, along with Gov. Andy Beshear and the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce, have revealed a $2 billion investment to build a new gigafactory in the Kentucky Transpark in Bowling Green, Warren County. The 30 GWh plant will produce battery cells and modules to power the next generation of EVs produced for multiple global automotive manufacturers.

“We are thrilled that Envision – the world’s leading EV battery technology company – has picked Team Kentucky,” says Beshear. “Envision is making the second largest economic development investment Kentucky has ever seen, investing $2 billion to build a new, state-of-the-art EV battery gigafactory in Bowling Green. Even better: This project will create 2,000 great jobs of the future for residents in the Warren County region. And with this investment Envision will generate a 30 GWh site, which increases Kentucky’s production to 116 GWh, making the commonwealth the nation’s top producer of electric vehicle batteries.”

“I am so grateful for the work that was started years ago through chamber initiatives like SCK LAUNCH to ensure that our future workforce is prepared to meet the community’s growing talent demands,” says Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon. “It’s this type of forward thinking that attracts world-class companies like Envision AESC.”

“We are pleased to partner with Kentucky and Bowling Green as part of our next phase battery strategy to power next generation EVs in the U.S.,” states Shoichi Matsumoto, Envision AESC Group’s CEO. “This major investment builds on our commitment to the U.S. market, supports growth of the electrification supply chain, and secures high value jobs for future generations in the region. This commitment takes us one step further towards our ambition to make high-performance, longer-range batteries for a diverse range of automotive manufacturers worldwide to support the EV transition.”

“The new plant will produce batteries for a growing number of electric vehicle manufacturers and create 2,000 new high value jobs in the region when at full capacity,” mentions Envision AESC U.S. Managing Director Jeff Deaton. The Bowling Green area has an outstanding automotive workforce today, as well as the future pipeline of talent needed, and we are excited to support this with new jobs in the high-growth electrification segment. The addition of this new facility will make Kentucky the new gigafactory capital of the United States, well positioned to meet the forecasted growth of EVs and attract future investment.”

Envision AESC will produce next generation battery cells with 30% more energy density than the current generation, reduced charging time and increased range and efficiency for EVs, powering up to 300,000 vehicles annually by 2027.

The gigafactory will also be powered by 100% renewable energy, supplied by onsite generation and supplied from the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA).