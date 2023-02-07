Nevada Transit Agency Buying New Flyer CNG Buses

The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada (RTC) has exercised options for 24 Xcelsior compressed natural gas (CNG) 60-foot, heavy-duty transit buses from New Flyer of America Inc.’s backlog in Q4 2022.

RTC is a regional entity overseeing public transportation, traffic management, and roadway design and construction funding for southern Nevada. RTC’s public transit system delivers more than 64 million annual passenger rides in the greater Las Vegas valley. The options are part of a five-year contract with RTC announced in 2021 for up to 130 Xcelsior CNG 60-foot buses, supported by Federal Transit Administration (FTA) funds.

“New Flyer is a leader in low- and no-emission mobility, with more than 13,000 CNG buses on the roads across North America. For over 30 years, RTC has partnered with New Flyer to deliver more than 820 buses, nearly half of which were CNG propulsion,” says Chris Stoddart, president, North American bus and coach, NFI. “Each low-emission, quiet Xcelsior CNG bus emits 90 percent less nitrogen oxide compared to traditional diesel engines. Together with RTC, we are creating a more livable, connected, and healthy Las Vegas Valley community.”

New Flyer’s Xcelsior CNG buses eliminate the need for particulate filters and regeneration cycles, ultimately lending more breathable air to the community. New Flyer CNG buses conform to the EPA and NHTSA comprehensive Heavy-Duty National Program that reduces greenhouse gas emissions and fuel consumption for heavy-duty highway vehicles.