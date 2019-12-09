Neuron EV Debuts Battery-Electric TORQ Semi-Truck

Startup automotive OEM Neuron EV has unveiled the Neuron EV TORQ, a battery-electric semi-truck.

TORQ is built on Neuron’s scalable chassis with interchangeable body components that easily attach and detach, enabling it to adjust functionality and expand cargo capacity.

The truck’s functional architecture also features an aerodynamic profile that has an integrated sleeper cabin, with a smooth and robust shell for silent operation.

The TORQ features a 360° position view through wireless cameras that feed data into the driver’s screen via application. This feature ensures that the driver is aware of the vehicle’s position and surroundings from all angles, at all times. Also, the center driver seating allows for balanced visibility and optimized handling.

The truck’s intuitive vehicle interface application provides full operation control and works on any personal device, which can be plugged into the interior architecture and replaces all physical componentry. This clutter-free and open system is compatible with the latest gadgets, internet solutions, and transport management networks.

The TORQ is also equipped with a modern first-class cabin that is suitable for driving and also conducive for resting and sleeping. The rear sleeping area features cinematic entertainment with a surround sound system, abundant storage space, internet connectivity and a plush bed.

For more details, visit the Neuron EV website.

Photo courtesy of Neuron EV