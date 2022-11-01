Navy Orders Multiple Beam Global Off-Grid EV Charging Stations

The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) has placed multiple orders with each order containing multiple Beam Global EV ARC sustainable off-grid charging systems. The systems will be used for fleet charging and will be deployed at locations in Florida, Hawaii, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. NAVFAC, which provides the U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps with facilities and expeditionary expertise, placed the order through General Services Administration (GSA) Multiple Award Schedule (MAS) Contract Number 47QSWA21D0006 which simplifies the federal procurement process and ensures best pricing.

“The Federal Sustainability Plan requires that all light duty vehicle acquisitions be electric by 2027. Federal purchases of EVs increased from just under 1 percent of federal vehicle acquisitions in fiscal 2021 to 12 percent in federal fiscal 2022,” says Beam Global CEO Desmond Wheatley. “As thousands of EVs get delivered to federal agencies across the U.S. in the coming months and years, we are already seeing the need for rapidly deployed EV charging infrastructure intensifying.”

“We believe that the rapid and scalable deployment of our off-grid solar-powered EV ARC systems, combined with their immunity to centralized grid failure, is ideally suited for the coming needs of the electrification of transportation, and we expect continued growth in the federal sector,” adds Wheatley.

Each EV ARC charging system generates and stores its own electricity and delivers that power to up to two electric vehicles simultaneously. Off-grid and powered by renewable energy, the systems are rapidly deployed with no construction, no electrical work, no utility connection, and are delivered as turnkey sustainable charging systems. On-board battery storage enables EVs to charge during the night, inclement weather and grid outages, and the Emergency Power Panel can provide vital electricity to first responders in disasters and grid outages.