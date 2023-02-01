Natural Gas Vehicle Institute Secures ASE Accreditation

The Natural Gas Vehicle Institute (NGVi) says it has successfully met the requirements for accreditation from the National Institute of Automotive Service Excellence (ASE).

NGVi says only 50 other organizations have met ASE’s stringent requirements, and the organization is the only training provider in the alternative fuels industry to receive accreditation.

This is the 11th year in a row that NGVi has been accredited.

“We are proud to achieve ASE accreditation again, meeting the organization’s rigorous standards,” says Annalloyd Thomason, NGVi’s vice president. “We are focused on delivering training experiences of the highest quality possible, and our ASE accreditation helps us meet that goal.”

Established 30 years ago, NGVi focuses on training programs for natural gas vehicles and fueling stations, as well as CNG fuel system inspector certification. To date, NGVi has trained over 25,000 technicians/technical professionals and certified over 2,000 CNG fuel system inspectors.

The company was first accredited by ASE in 2012.