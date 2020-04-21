Natural Gas Vehicle Industry Releases Statement on SAFE Rule

NGVAmerica and industry partnering organizations American Gas Association (AGA), American Public Gas Association (APGA), Coalition for Renewable Natural Gas (CRNG) and the American Biogas Council have released the following statement regarding the Safer Affordable Fuel-Efficient (SAFE) Vehicles Final Rule for Model Years 2021-2026:

“Throughout this process, NGVAmerica and its members and partners have respectfully shared a transparent case for federal support for increased domestic natural gas use in light-duty transportation.

“We champion the preservation of choice and the restoration of parity for clean transportation technologies.

“Regulatory action that supports the expansion of natural gas vehicles (NGVs) advances efforts to clear our nation’s urban air and decarbonize its vast transportation footprint.

“Natural gas technology increasingly fueled by renewable natural gas (RNG) allows for the continued use of affordable light-duty work trucks, vans, and SUVs that meet the very real needs of American workers and families.

“NGVAmerica is appreciative this rule recognizes, in part, that NGVs are key to a solution for a cleaner, safer, more efficient mobility future for all.”

To view NGVAmerica’s full press release concerning the SAFE Vehicles Final Rule, click here. Details about the final rule are available here.

Photo: Coalition for Renewable Natural Gas’s landing page