National Park Service Deploys EV ARC Charging Systems at National Mall

The U.S. National Park Service has deployed Beam Global’s EV ARC solar-powered electric vehicle charging systems to charge federal fleet vehicles at the National Capital Region headquarters at the National Mall in Washington, D.C.

These EV ARC systems were purchased through the General Services Administration (GSA) Federal Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA) for Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Contract Number 47QMCA22A0004, which simplifies the federal procurement process and ensures best pricing.

EV ARC charging infrastructure products are off-grid, generate and store their own clean electricity, and are deployed with no electrical work, no construction and no utility bill. This reduces the federal government’s costs through avoided construction, electrical upgrades, operational disruptions and ongoing utility bills.

The systems can continue to charge EVs during blackouts and include the optional Emergency Power Panel, which can provide vital electricity to first responders during disasters, emergencies and power outages.

“Although the majority of EV ARC systems are deployed in dense urban environments, national, state and city parks and recreational spaces are also ideal locations for sustainable EV ARC EV charging systems,” says Desmond Wheatley, CEO of Beam Global. “The EV ARC is deployed with no digging, no construction and no electric grid connection so it’s perfect for spaces that have limited or no grid connection and want to maintain their beauty and environmental integrity.

“As government entities at all levels continue to electrify their fleets, rapid deployment, renewable energy, energy resiliency and disaster preparedness are becoming increasingly key decision factors in the nationwide EV charging infrastructure build-out,” adds Wheatley.

The federal fleet consists of approximately 657,500 vehicles. Executive Order 14057 with its accompanying Federal Sustainability Plan calls for 100% zero-emission vehicle acquisitions by 2035, including 100% light-duty acquisitions by 2027. This prioritizes and accelerates a Federal Clean Electricity and Vehicle Procurement Strategy calling for clean and zero-emissions vehicles for federal, state, local and tribal government fleets, including vehicles of the U.S. Postal Service.

