National EV Charging Network Integral to Transportation Department FY2023 Budget

As part of President Joe Biden’s budget for fiscal year 2023 (FY 2023) submitted to Congress, the Department of Transportation’s proposed budget is $142 billion. Together, these funds will increase access to safe, clean and reliable transportation; create jobs across the country; and strengthen the economy. FY 2023 will be the second year of the implementation of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

“The investments in the president’s budget make traveling safer, easier, cleaner, and more affordable for the American people,” says U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “From roads, tunnels and bridges to airport and port improvements, electric vehicle chargers, safe bike lanes and more, we are building a first-rate transportation system for all Americans.”

In regard to next-generation transportation, the budget includes $11.8 million for automated driving systems research to facilitate innovation and development of new tests, tools and procedures to properly evaluate the safety of new technologies surrounding highly and fully automated vehicles.

The proposed budget also contains $1 billion for the new National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Formula Program in advanced appropriations to create a national network of convenient, affordable and reliable electric vehicle (EV) charging stations. It asks for $400 million for the Charging and Fueling Infrastructure Grants Program to further increase EV charging access throughout the country, including in rural and underserved communities.

