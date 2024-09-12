National Car Charging Wins Procurement Contract with Education Cooperative E&I

Electric vehicle charging station reseller and installer National Car Charging (NCC) has won a multi-year charging procurement contract for Level 2 and DC fast-charging infrastructure with E&I Cooperative Services, a member-owned, non-profit sourcing cooperative focused on serving the education community. The contract goes into effect immediately, allowing E&I’s member audience to take full advantage of the EV infrastructure rates right away.

“We’re thrilled to announce National Car Charging has been selected by E&I Cooperative Services to bring electric vehicle charging to our schools nationwide,” says Jim Burness, National Car Charging’s CEO and founder. “We believe education is the cornerstone of America’s electrification movement, and this partnership will benefit our children’s health and also reinforce the importance of alternative energy options for our communities.”

NCC will be supplying both networked and non-networked fast-charging solutions from a range of manufacturers including ChargePoint, Kempower and Webasto. It will also be presenting several different networking software options including EV Connect, and maintenance services from ChargerHelp!.

“Not only is NCC providing competitive pricing and significant industry expertise to our members across the country, but their strong commitment to the environment and the educational community aligns seamlessly with E&I’s values,” says Eric Frank, CEO and president of E&I.

NCC, which started in 2011 to focus on the country’s EV charging infrastructure buildout, will be fulfilling the contract with its full portfolio of EV charging hardware and software solutions.

The company has installed more than 11,000 EV charging ports across 48 states, including 1,100 clients. Currently, more than 60% of its work is with municipalities, non-profits and educational institutions. NCC has been awarded procurement contracts with seven U.S. states to date including California and Colorado, and it participates in more than eight different public and private cooperative buying programs throughout the U.S.

