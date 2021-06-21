Municipal Fleet Takes Delivery of First Peterbilt Medium-Duty Electric Truck

Peterbilt Motors Co. has delivered its first production Model 220EV to the Municipality of Anchorage Department of Solid Waste Services (SWS) in Anchorage, Alaska.

The order also included a Model 520EV, according to the company.

“I’m proud that SWS will be putting the first production Peterbilt Model 220EV to work,” says Mark Spafford, general manager of SWS. “This is a big moment for an American manufacturer and for my department. EVs are the future – they are cost-effective, better for our drivers and our neighborhoods. We look forward to working with Peterbilt to share the benefits of EVs and continue to expand our electric fleet.”

The Model 220EV is Peterbilt’s first electric configuration for Class 6/7 medium-duty applications. With a range of up to 200 miles on a full charge, the Model 220EV is powered by an electric motor and features two battery packs and an on-board charger. When using the vehicle’s DC fast-charging system, the battery packs can recharge in one to two hours, making the Model 220EV ideal for local pickup and delivery, as well as short regional-haul operations.

The purchase of the Model 520EV and 220EV were made possible through a grant from the U.S. Department of Energy. SWS also contributed toward the purchase of the trucks, while the Alaska Energy Authority provided funds for the charger.