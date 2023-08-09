Municipal Fleet Acquiring Mobile EV Charger for Buses

Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. has received an initial order from the City of Fairfield, Calif., through AssetWorks, a supplier of fleet management software, automated fueling systems and EV charge management software, for one e-Boost trailer-mounted unit to service the electric portion of Fairfield’s public bus fleet.

The unit will include high-capacity DC charging capability, utilizing a 200 kW ChargePoint charger, independently powered by a 240 kW propane-fueled engine, all integrated on a mobile trailer.

Located in the North Bay sub-region of the San Francisco Bay Area, approximately halfway between San Francisco and Sacramento, Fairfield is the county seat of Solano County. With a population of 119,881 at the 2020 census, Fairfield is the home of Travis Air Force Base.

A Federal Transit Administration grant has enabled the city to purchase five GILLIG battery-electric buses, three ChargePoint chargers, infrastructure upgrades, vehicle maintenance facility upgrades, and workforce development.

“It’s very important to us that we get our zero-emission vehicles into service as quickly as possible, and once the permanent chargers have been installed, the e-Boost system will be available for both mobile charging and backup power for resilience during outages such as a power shut off event,” says David Renschler, fleet division manager at the City of Fairfield.